ICON Market Cap Tops $62.35 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, DragonEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $62.35 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00186409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.01184754 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119195 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 511,087,058 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Hotbit, COSS, IDEX, OOOBTC, Bithumb, Rfinex, DragonEX, Bitbns, Gate.io, ABCC, CoinTiger, Upbit, Allbit, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

