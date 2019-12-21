IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered IBERIABANK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Shares of IBERIABANK stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $76.19. 1,131,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in IBERIABANK by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 228.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.