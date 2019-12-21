I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $1,505.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00065260 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00597473 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,869,546 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

