Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock remained flat at $$24.10 on Friday. 2,040,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,139. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.89. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

