Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 773,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 862% from the previous session’s volume of 80,433 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $90,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,023.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,425,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

