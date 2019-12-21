Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $191.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.92.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $183.12. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.18.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

