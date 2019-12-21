HNI (NYSE:HNI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

Get HNI alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on HNI. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. 605,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,540. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. HNI has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $42.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.30 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HNI will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.62%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $356,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,342 shares of company stock worth $1,230,806. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,618,000 after buying an additional 48,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HNI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HNI by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 198.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 339,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 112.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HNI (HNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.