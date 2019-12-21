HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.08

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$20.08 and last traded at C$20.08, with a volume of 49468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $571.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is -61.77%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

