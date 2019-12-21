HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.30

Shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.30 and last traded at $84.05, with a volume of 1227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

HCHMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.47.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

