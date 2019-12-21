Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Upgraded to “Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $138.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $113.00.

Shares of HRC opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $114.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

