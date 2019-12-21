Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HEXO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hexo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Hexo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.58.

Shares of Hexo stock opened at C$2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Hexo has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $678.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.11.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

