Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HEXO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hexo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Hexo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.58.

Shares of Hexo stock opened at C$2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Hexo has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $678.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.11.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Hexo (TSE:HEXO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.