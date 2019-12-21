Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,173,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,296% from the previous session’s volume of 140,446 shares.The stock last traded at $0.65 and had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 6,777.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

