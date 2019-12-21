Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HL. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hecla Mining from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.10.

HL stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

