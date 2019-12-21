Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. 2,859,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

