Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.43.

HR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. 2,859,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,946. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

