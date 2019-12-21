Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Trading Down 12.4%

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)’s stock price dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.86, approximately 2,879,226 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 773,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIIQ shares. ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

The firm has a market cap of $285.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

