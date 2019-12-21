Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Trading Down 12.4%

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)’s stock price dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.86, approximately 2,879,226 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 773,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIIQ shares. ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.
The firm has a market cap of $285.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.
About Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
