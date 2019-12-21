Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.71 and last traded at $34.47, approximately 729,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 318,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $316,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

