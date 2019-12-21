Head-To-Head Review: Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) & WSFS Financial (OTCMKTS:WSFS)

Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clarkston Financial and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarkston Financial 24.58% 13.80% 1.17% WSFS Financial 20.56% 10.47% 1.51%

Risk & Volatility

Clarkston Financial has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarkston Financial and WSFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.67 $2.35 million N/A N/A WSFS Financial $455.51 million 5.09 $134.74 million $3.55 12.51

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clarkston Financial and WSFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WSFS Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

WSFS Financial has a consensus price target of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Clarkston Financial.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Clarkston Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarkston Financial

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of March 1, 2019, it operated 76 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

