Head to Head Analysis: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) versus Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $1.29 billion 0.59 $49.35 million $1.51 15.66 Banco Bradesco $18.79 billion 0.29 $773.65 million $1.97 7.01

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Westlake Chemical Partners. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westlake Chemical Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westlake Chemical Partners and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Bradesco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 4.81% 5.77% 3.76% Banco Bradesco 0.41% 3.51% 0.37%

Dividends

Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 123.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Banco Bradesco pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Banco Bradesco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

