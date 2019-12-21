H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.60.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.97. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

