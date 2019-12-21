HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savara presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.09.

NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,180. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savara will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Savara by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

