Hayden Brown Sells 1,380 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) insider Hayden Brown sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $14,931.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,100.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $12,622.61.

UPWK traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.60. 1,042,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,733. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.29. Upwork Inc has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. Upwork’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth $633,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Upwork by 408.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. First Analysis initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

