Harworth Group’s (HWG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HWG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.92) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

HWG stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 137 ($1.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $450.67 million and a PE ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.11.

In other news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.63), for a total value of £95,168.76 ($125,189.11).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.