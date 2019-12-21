Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

RORE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565. Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.