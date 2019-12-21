HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of HONE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 255,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,986. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $643.60 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.