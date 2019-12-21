Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of HSTN stock opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.53) on Tuesday. Hansteen has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.09 million and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.51.

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

