Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hammerson from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 324.42 ($4.27).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 297.60 ($3.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.38. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.57. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

