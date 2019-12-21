Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) fell 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.06, 13,472,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 209% from the average session volume of 4,353,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPOR. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after buying an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 380,582 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

