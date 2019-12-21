Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $2.40 price objective on the coupon company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.20.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush set a $3.50 price objective on Groupon and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 target price on Groupon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Groupon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Groupon has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.71 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1,594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

