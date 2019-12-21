Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Groupon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Groupon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.48.

Get Groupon alerts:

GRPN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 11,027,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,281. Groupon has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Groupon by 33.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,178,215 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 789,841 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Groupon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 848,866 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.