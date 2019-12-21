Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $85.15

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.15 and traded as low as $68.04. Griffin Mining shares last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 42,986 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.98.

About Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

