GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,974,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 1,128,509 shares.The stock last traded at $8.57 and had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.19.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

