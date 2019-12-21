Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.48

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 17245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $890.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $54.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $301,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $38,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $99,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $766,661. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.