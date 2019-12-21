Graviocoin Hits Market Capitalization of $487,648.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $487,648.00 and $527.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00186409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.01184754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,226,296,187 coins and its circulating supply is 1,024,501,187 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.