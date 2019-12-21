Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOSS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, major shareholder Faheem Hasnain acquired 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $72,037.00. Insiders have acquired 40,821 shares of company stock valued at $275,497 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $14,630,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 63.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after buying an additional 500,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 115.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 400,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after buying an additional 255,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

