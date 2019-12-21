Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Robert J. Stetson Buys 28,251 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Robert J. Stetson bought 28,251 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,376.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Good Times Restaurants Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

