Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.83

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,765. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $865.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

