GoldCoin (GLC) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a market cap of $558,890.00 and approximately $23,936.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00556481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008537 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000514 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

