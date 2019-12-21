Global Social Chain Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, Indodax and Rfinex. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $24,242.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01216884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Indodax, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

