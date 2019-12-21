Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.94.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,193. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $79.95.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $241,332.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $241,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. Insiders have sold 104,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,315,689 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

