GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Equal weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,645 ($21.64) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,811.93 ($23.83).

GSK stock traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,813.20 ($23.85). The company had a trading volume of 16,797,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63). The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,736.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,672.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 1.01%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders have bought 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,340 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

