GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,645 ($21.64) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,811.93 ($23.83).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,813.20 ($23.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,736.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,672.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,340.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.