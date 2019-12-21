Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glaukos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Glaukos from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Glaukos from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Shares of GKOS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. 472,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,551. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -149.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.32. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $276,702.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,825,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,462 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,753,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.1% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,178,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,844,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

