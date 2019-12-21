GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.89.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.