Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.74

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 135162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.28.

The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $329,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,966 shares in the company, valued at $741,295.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,914 shares of company stock worth $1,143,713 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Gentex by 40.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Gentex by 87.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

