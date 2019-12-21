General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.32-3.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. General Mills has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

