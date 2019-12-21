General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GD. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.79.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in General Dynamics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

