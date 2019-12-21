GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of GDS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. 1,093,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 3.00. GDS has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GDS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

