GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of GDS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.
Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. 1,093,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 3.00. GDS has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $51.85.
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.
