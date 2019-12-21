GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Receives $75.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLIBA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

GLIBA stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.15. 614,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,630. GCI Liberty has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.36.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. Research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

