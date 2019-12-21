Garlicoin Hits Market Cap of $26,669.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Nanex and CoinFalcon. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $26,669.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 52,923,675 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

